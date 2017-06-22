Essel Group 90 years
Check pic: Arjun Kapoor's childhood picture with sister Anshula Kapoor is adorable!

(Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Thu, 22 Jun 2017-03:55pm , ANI

Arjun shares an adorable throwback picture with sister

Everyone knows that Arjun Kapoor shares a great bond with his sister Anshula Kapoor. To show how much the Half Girlfriend star loves his sister, the actor shared a nostalgic photo on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen posing with his sister.

He captioned the snap, "Gotta love the 90s!! @arjunkapoor #SameSameButDifferent #JuniorKapoors #ArjunHadALittleLamb #WhoDressedTheSameAsHim." In the picture, Arjun and his sister Anjula can be seen standing in an amusement park.

The photo was actually shared by Anshula on her Instagram account and the 2 States star re-grammed the snap. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan which also stars his real-life uncle Anil Kapoor.

They both will portray the role of Chahcha-Bhatija in the movie. The flick is slated for a July 28 release.

 
