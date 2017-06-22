Check pic: Arjun Kapoor's childhood picture with sister Anshula Kapoor is adorable!

Everyone knows that Arjun Kapoor shares a great bond with his sister Anshula Kapoor. To show how much the Half Girlfriend star loves his sister, the actor shared a nostalgic photo on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen posing with his sister.

He captioned the snap, "Gotta love the 90s!! @arjunkapoor #SameSameButDifferent #JuniorKapoors #ArjunHadALittleLamb #WhoDressedTheSameAsHim." In the picture, Arjun and his sister Anjula can be seen standing in an amusement park.

#Repost @anshulakapoor with @repostapp ・・・ Gotta love the 90s!! @arjunkapoor #SameSameButDifferent #JuniorKapoors #ArjunHadALittleLamb #WhoDressedTheSameAsHim A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

The photo was actually shared by Anshula on her Instagram account and the 2 States star re-grammed the snap. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Mubarakan which also stars his real-life uncle Anil Kapoor.

They both will portray the role of Chahcha-Bhatija in the movie. The flick is slated for a July 28 release.