Check pic: Akshay Kumar's look from 'Gold' gets LEAKED from the sets

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming sports biopic titled Gold in Mumbai. This is the second leg of shooting for the film after the crew wrapped up the Bradford schedule recently.

A picture from the sets of Gold in Mumbai has been leaked online which reveals Akshay Kumar's look in the film. In the picture, Akshay can be seen dressed in black and white, standing in the middle of a stadium among security and the crew members of the film.

A report on Mumbai Mirror suggests that Akshay was spotted shooting for a rain sequence of the film at Wadala cricket ground. About 20 bouncers and several security members were also present to control the crowd so that the scene could be shot without any inconvenience.

Gold is based on the life of Balbir Singh. The film chronicles the story of India's victory in Hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. The film also marks the acting debut of popular TV actress Mouni Roy and also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal in significant roles.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15, 2018.

Check out the leaked picture right here: