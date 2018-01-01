Check out the first look of Rana Daggubati in 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Rana Daggubati is already a big star of Telugu cinema. But in 2017, he became a household name in Hindi speaking belt of India because of the Baahubali franchise.

Now as a new year's gift to his fans, Rana Daggubati release the first look of his new movie titled Haathi Mere Saathi.

The movie is said to be based on real-life incidents and is also inspired by Rajesh Khanna's original from 1971. Daggubati had said that his role as Bandev in the movie will be a tribute to the legendary actor.

The movie will be made in three languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Daggubati shared the first look on his Twitter account. In the promotional still, he is seen standing in front of an elephant, wearing a rugged attire while staring into the camera.

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

The movie will mark Tamil director Prabu Solomon's debut in Hindi cinema. Reportedly, the movie will feature heavy VFX treatment. The movie goes on the floor in January. The first leg of production will be shot in Thailand. Haathi Mere Saathi is expected to land a Diwali 2018 release date.