Check out Shahid Kapoor’s regal look in Padmavati’s new poster

As Padmavati is engulfed in controversies, it cannot be overlooked that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus is certainly the most awaited film of this year. The film, which is set to release on December 1, will witness Deepika Padukone playing the titular role of Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer Singh will play Emperor Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor will be seen warrior king, Rawal Ratan Singh.

Moreover, this is the first time that Shahid will be seen in a period drama. In a new released poster, Shahid looks wow in a royal attire and the regal look perfectly fits him. Check it out:

Padmavati will witness Shahid reprising the role of the Rajput king who fought with the vile ruler Khilji to protect the honour of his dynasty and his wife Padmavati, after his fort his raided by Khilji to sought the Queen. Apart from his magnificent royal look, we also got a glimpse of Shahid’s chiselled body in the trailer of the film. Well, we cannot wait to witness Shahid in his new avatar.