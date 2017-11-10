Check out! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look like the perfect royal couple

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput is one of the most good-looking B-town couples. Shahid is often seen posting pictures with his lady love or his little darling daughter, Misha.

Now, in his latest post on Instagram, the Padmavati actor shared a photo with Mira, where they are both seen as they head out for a cozy dinner. While Shahid looked dapper in a suit, Mira looks stunning in a royal blue outfit. Sharing the photo, the actor who has been staying away from the paparazzi, wrote, “Night out.”

Night out. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

But, what’s interesting is when Mira also shared photos from the night on her official Instagram account, which was private until now and has been made public only recently. She captioned the image as, “I can see his face again! #hellohusband” and it seems, Mira is certainly elated to see her darling husband.

I can see his face again! #hellohusband A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Always stand tall. @nachiketbarve @shriharidiagems @theanisha A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

While Shahid and Mira looked like the perfect couple, we definitely missed their little munchkin, Misha in the photos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati.