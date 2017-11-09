Check out| How Rajkummar Rao got into Subhash Chandra Bose's skin for ALT Balaji's web series

Rajkummar Rao, who will next be seen in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana this Fridat, is all set to portray Subhash Chandra Bose in ALT Balaji’s new web series, titled Bose. Rao is geared up to give his best shot as the show traces the life journey of the nationalist leader.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that the show will be released on November 20 and how it deals with the conspiracy stories revolving Subhash’s death. She captioned the video, “@rajkummar_rao n @hansalmehta have put their heart n soul into #bosedeadoralive without caring it's not a film they gave this content the respect and passion it deserved! #bosedeadoralive is a web series LAUNCHING ON 20 th nov that's based on 'true rumours' and the conspiracy theories that surround the mysterious death of the legendary NETAJI BOSE! it's highly researched and took 10 months to write 9 episodes.”

Going back the caption, it seems it took 10 months for Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao to write 9 episodes of the show and bring this idea on screen. Moreover, Rajkummar had to go under intense physical and mental transformation to get Bose’s persona right. In the video, Rajkummar is seen telling how he had to remove his frontal hair, put on 12 kilos of weight and start smoking to get an authentic ‘Bose’ look. He further tells how he has to eat 6 Rasgullas for breakfast to look bulkier and reveals that his transformation is more internal than external as he wishes to not just look, but think like the legendary Subhash Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, Ekta posted few other snippet videos from the show that give a glimpse of the upcoming web-series. Take a look:

Almost 10 months of writing 6 months of researching n 8 months of shooting we will have 9 episodes that were shot in Thailand Poland Ladakh Kolkata and bombay!!!! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

A legendary leader! A mysterious death and a million versions.....betweeen conspiracy and fact lies d truth #bosedeadoralive @rajkummar_rao @hansalmehta @ekalavya @jkdbombay @tanvitipnis @filmybastardpulkit @patralekhaa A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

Here it is a three min glimpse of wat releases on 20 th nov! BOSE DEAD/ALIVE! Only on the app ALT BALAJI A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

Well, we are certainly elated to witness the versatile actor play Bose on screen.