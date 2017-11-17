Check out | Fawad Khan looks too hot to handle in his latest photoshoot

Recently, the handsome man did a photoshoot to present his brand of clothing line

There is no doubt Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is a stunner and has fans swooning over his good looks on both sides of the border. Fawad manages to look dapper always and his latest photoshoot for a brand of clothing line, which he owns is a proof of it. He is collaborating with wife Sadaf Khan for the high end line of clothing and the brand is called Silk by Fawad Khan.

Going by a few photos shared by the fan clubs of the actor, the photoshoot is too hot to be missed. Moreover, we are elated that the actor handsome actor presented the collection himself, considering no one could look as regal as him in the photos, where he is seen dressed in traditional wear.

Sporting a full beard, Fawad is seen sporting different attires in the photoshoot. In one photo, he is seen a cream-coloured short silk kurta and a pair of white pants, while in the other, he look royal in a black bandhgala with a hint of an embroidery on the neck. In some other photos, he sports a Nehru jacket with a gold kurta and an all-white kurta and pant with heavily embroidered jacket.

Fawad entered Bollywood with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat (2014) and later starred in Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Following the aftermath of the opposition to Pakistani actors working in India, Fawad is currently focussing on TVCs and films in Pakistan. He will next be seen in Maula Jatt 2 and Albela Rahi.