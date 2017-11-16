Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s adorable wishes on Aaradhya Bachchan’s 6th birthday

Big B wished her granddaughter in the cutest way possible

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s little munchkin, Aaradhya Bachchan turned 6 on Thursday and her doting grandfather Amitabh Bachchan is showering all the love on the star kid.

Big B took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to everyone who wished Aaradhya on her special day. He wrote, “More T 2712 – To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks.. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love ...”

T 2712 - To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love .. pic.twitter.com/Ga4eDfPSY2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

In another tweet, the superstar shared another photo of Aaradhya where she is seen holding a poster of her younger self. Posting the photo, the actor wrote, “T 2712 – When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

He also retweeted some of the posts by the fans, who wished Aaradhya on her birthday.

#HappyBirthdayAaradhya@SrBachchan Wishing Our Little Angel Aaradhya Bachchan A Very Happy Birthday BACHCHAN RANI pic.twitter.com/ksFkTbmBba — Ashok Mistry (@ashokmistry4545) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Bachchan family celebrated Amitabh’s 75th birthday in Maldives recently as they were refraining from any celebrations in Mumbai after the demise of Aishwarya’s father. But as per recent reports, a theme-based birthday party will be hosted for Aaradhya’s big day. Well, Aaradhya is certainly a favourite with the paparazzi and we cannot wait to see the photos with the presence of all the star kids.