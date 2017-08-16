Chaos at the CBFC office as Prasoon Joshi reports unwell on day one

Unfortunately, Prasoon was under the weather and could not attend office, thereby precipitating a situation of utter pandemonium at the CBFC office in Mumbai.

On Monday, it was Prasoon Joshi’s first day as the new chairperson of Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Unfortunately, Prasoon was under the weather and could not attend office, thereby precipitating a situation of utter pandemonium at the CBFC office in Mumbai.

Reports a CBFC source, “On Friday, before Pahlaj Nihalani left his office he had certified many films including Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi and the Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez thriller, A Gentleman, scheduled to be released on the two Fridays to come one after the other. These producers were to collect their censor certificates on Monday as per the rules. When Prasoon didn’t turn up at the CBFC office on Monday, all hell broke loose since there was no chairperson to organise the smooth delivery of the certificates.”

In a panic, the producers of Bareilly Ki Barfi whose movie releases this Friday, contacted Pahlaj. Says a source, “Pahlaj had no choice but to step in to help them out. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have got the certificate. Bareilly Ki Barfi would have definitely missed its release this Friday.”

Prasoon is expected to start attending office as the new CBFC chairperson from Friday.