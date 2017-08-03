Chandralekha: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez bring the house down in this 'Á Gentleman' song!

The third song from A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky titled Chandralekha is out and it is the best office party that we have ever seen. Jacqueline Fernandez undoubtedly stole the show with her sizzling hot moves, as she could be seen doing a pole dance.

This track is a karaoke song with quirky lyrics and peppy tunes. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Jonitha Gandhi, Chandralekha is penned by Vayu and composed by the Fantastic duo Sachin-Jigar. Chandralekha makes you envious of your job and makes you desire one like Gaurav and Kavya's.

The refreshing and funky song instantly brightens up your mood with its appealing audio and delightful video. The video forms a visual treat with the handsome hunk showcasing his dance steps and the gorgeous and hot Jacqueline's sizzling moves.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the sexiest couples in Bollywood. Chandralekha is the testimony of their breathtakingly sizzling chemistry. The duo is receiving immense love for their chemistry and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked.

Chandralekha sees the actors having a blast enjoying the party which is nowhere formal. Set in the backdrop of a club, the song is soon become the next party anthem. It won't take long for you to see people grooving to the tunes of this quirky track.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to share the song saying, "Is your office party as WILD? #Chandralekha out! https://youtu.be/oZk1hztvYSQ

@Asli_Jacqueline

@foxstarhindi @tseries @vishaldadlani @jonitamusic"

Jacqueline Fernandez too shared the song. She said, "An office party gone WILD! #Chandralekha is here! http://bit.ly/Chandralekha_VideoSong … @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries @VishalDadlani @jonitamusic"

Produced by Fox Star Studios, 'A Gentleman' is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25, 2017.

Watch the song right here: