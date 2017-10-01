Celina Jaitly announces bittersweet arrival of her second twins in a touching note

The actress and her husband, Peter Haag were expecting another set of twins.

Celina Jaitly and husband Peter Haag were expecting another set of twins, five years after the birth of their boys — Winston and Yiraaj. She became a proud mother of newborn Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag.

The arrival of the babies proved bittersweet for the parents as Shamsher succumbed to a serious heart condition.

Announcing the news, Celina wrote a heartfelt note describing the tumultuous past two months during which she also lost her father VK Jaitly.

It reads:

When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars... My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.

The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys 'Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.

Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago.

The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from loosing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son 'Arthur Jaitly Haag' who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support.

Sending love, immense gratitude and very Happy Dussehra wishes your way.

Celina & Peter

(Celina Jaitly & Peter Haag)

Here's wishing happy times return and sending strength, good vibes for the family.