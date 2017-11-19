CBFC slams 'Padmavati' team for pvt screening

Just a day after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sent the application for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati' back because it was "incomplete", Board's Chairman Prasoon Joshi has slammed the filmmaker for screening the film for select media houses even before it was certified.

Joshi said he was "disappointed" that the movie was being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels, without the CBFC members having seen or certified it, and called it an attempt to subvert the exiting norms.

Meanwhile, in yet another setback for Bhansali, 'Padmavati's' release is likely to miss the December 1 deadline, further back from its initial release date of November 17.

Bhansali is yet to clarify whether the film is a work of fiction, or a retelling of history; if the former, he has not commented on the use of names of figures like Padmavati and Khilji.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry sources told DNA that the film was unlikely to get cleared by December 1.

The certification body needs a minimum of 68 days to certify a film after it has been submitted. The CBFC, which is grappling with a huge backlog of films, had recently done away with certifying films out of turn, a ministry source told DNA.

"In such a situation, it may not be possible to certify the film by December 1," the source said. Talking about the movie, Joshi said the CBFC returned the film's application this week because the paper work was not complete. It was not mentioned in the form whether the film was a work of fiction or a historical document, Joshi said, adding that the certification body was being targeted and accused of deliberately delaying the certification just because it asked for important documents. He added that the certification process was being treated haphazardly to suit individuals' convenience.