CBFC sends 'Padmavati' back without certification because of 'incomplete application'

Amidst a lot of protests and threats to the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has sent the movie back to its makers, the reason for the same being incomplete application by the makers. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film hasn't been certified as of now.

As per th CBFC, Padmavati will be reviewed as the the norms of the board only when it is sent back after the issue is sorted. A PTI report quoted a source as saying, "The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us. When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification).”

The report added that the source denied divulging any further details about the said deficiency in the application because of which it was sent back for rectification. The development has also been confirmed by Ajit Andhare, COO Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. "That’s true. But film is with the CBFC, it is merely a minor technical issue. Nothing stops them from seeing the film if they want," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is slated for release on December 1 but in the wake of the current events, there may be a possibility that the film gets delayed. Meanwhile, Deepika, who plays the protagonist in Padmavati, told DNA After Hrs in an Exclusive conversation that she has full faith in the judicial system of the country and is hopeful for the timely release of the film.

(With inputs from PTI)