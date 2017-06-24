CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani will allow the word 'intercourse' in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' only on this condition!

Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani was miffed with the use of the word 'intercourse' by Anushka Sharma in the second 'mini trail' of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film titled Jab Harry Met Sejal. Anushka can be seen uttering the word in one of the scenes, which Nihalani didn't deem fit to be aired on Television.

Now, the CBFC chief has said that he would allow the usage of the word "intercourse" only on one condition. The condition is, if he gets one lakh votes from the common masses in support of the dialogue promo. OIn Friday, in an interview fiven to a TV channel, he said, "You take voting from the public and I will clear the word (intercourse) on the promo and the film also. I want 1 lakh votes and I want to see that India has changed and Indian families want their 12-year-old kids to understand the meaning of this word (intercourse).”

Earlier, Nihalani had told a daily that the Censor Board has given a U/A certification to the mini trail of JHMS, on the condition that the 'intercourse' dialogue sequence be deleted. "They’re yet to come back to us on that. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," he was quoted as saying.

Three mini trails from the Imtiaz Ali film and a song titled Radha have already been released. Nihalani was further quoted as saying "They’ve uploaded the uncut trailer on YouTube. The CBFC cannot stop content on the internet. But we can and will stop the broadcast of the uncensored footage on television."