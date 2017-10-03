CBFC bans computer-generated nudity!

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi thriller featuring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling has got the slasher treatment from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). All the nude shots, frontal and back, were asked to be cut before the film was given an ‘A’ certificate.

There is just one problem. All the aforementioned nudity is part of computer-generated graphics, representing artificial intelligence. Says a source, “Blade Runner 2049 is a futuristic saga where women are shown to be created through artificial intelligence. They can’t be shown with clothes on.”

Apparently, the logic offered above was defeated by the CBFC guidelines, which says: Nudity in any form is not allowed. It doesn’t matter if the nude form is computer generated. However, a statue of a nude woman has been exempted from the cutting campaign in Blade Runner. Says the source, “The CBFC has showed four-letter abuses including f**k and f**ker. But no virtual nudes. The film has also been asked to blur liquor bottles wherever they are shown.”