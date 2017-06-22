Catch a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in 'Jhumritalaiyya' song from 'Jagga Jasoos', Check exclusive pic

Here's a sneak peek of the third song from the Anurag Basu film...

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos is a film high on music. The two released songs from the musical- Ullu Ka Pattha and Galti Se Mistake are already ruling the charts.

The Jagga Jasoos team is all set for the third song Jhumritalaiyya. The song featuring Ranbir and Katrina will have them wearing nothing else but a basket around them. Glimpses of the same were seen in the trailer.

Composed by Pritam, the film marks yet another association of the successful trio Anurag Basu, Ranbir Kapoor, and Pritam. The three of them are reuniting for Jagga Jasoos after creating soul warming songs in Barfii. The trio is expected to do wonders with music even in the upcoming film.

Jagga and Shruti would be seen exploring yet another adventure in the song. With the kind of response Ullu ka Pattha and Galti se mistake have received, the anticipation regarding the film is only growing. The third song will add to the curiosity even more.

The audience loved the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Ullu ka Pattha, it would be a treat for the fans to witness the chemistry again with the third song.

Here's an exclusive still of Ranbir Kapoor from the song:

Some fan clubs have also posted pictures from the song.

Check them out here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the next song from #JaggaJasoos pic.twitter.com/BpzUIaqLbh — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) June 21, 2017

Duniya thodi-thodi si behtar lag rahi kyun? Everyone's wondering from Jhumritalaiyya to Timbaktu! Coming soon agla gaana! #JhumriTalaiyya pic.twitter.com/8kk42edeMk — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) June 22, 2017

Disney and Pictureshuru Production's Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.