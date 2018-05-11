Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut is killing it at the French Riviera, one look at a time, Check pics

Kangana Ranaut is killing it at her debut Cannes appearance and how! The Queen actress looks like a lady on a mission to make everyone's jaws drop with every single appearance of hers at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Her second look from her day two at the French Riviera is out and boy! She's totally slaying it with her badaas looks and those retro cat-eye shades.

After stunning us all with her debut Cannes red carpet appearance in a sheer embellished Zuhair Murad gown with a mini trail, Kangana slipped into a scarlet buttoned down leather dress from Nanushka, with hair and makeup by Brendon Degee. The actress was also spotted having a gala time at an eatery post her red carpet apperance.

Now, talking about her day two look at Cannes, Kangana chose to don a beige jacket over tanned bra and teamed it with a pair of olive green shiny trousers from Trussardi. The cat-eyed sunglasses from Poppylissiman and necklace by Alighieri served as the perfect accessories. She chose to go with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps to complete the look.

Kangana's day two look was styled by Lorna McGee with hair and makeup by Brendon Degee.

Check out a few pictures of Kangana slaying it at Cannes 2018 right here:

Kangana will walk the red carpet once again tonight and we can't wait to witness what she has in store for us!