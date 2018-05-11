Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone reminds us of 'Veronica' in this metallic-gold Alberta Ferretti gown

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are yet to arrive at the French Riviera; Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat are reveling in the festivities of the 71st edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

2018 marks Deepika's second outing at the festival as the brand ambassador of fashion brand L'Oréal and the actress seems to have come prepared this time. She has been surprising us with her sartorial choices. Ok, we agree that her day-one outfits were not that impressive but she upped her game post the red carpet outing and how.

First she left us bowled with her see-through Zuhair Murad gown. She started Day 2 with a casual pair of blue flared denims and white tee. Within two hours, the actress transformed into a boss-lady in a loud purple Victoria Hayes suit for the media interactions and for her latest appearance she slipped into a metallic-gold Alberta Ferretti gown. She paired it with a pair of retro glasses. The look instantly reminded us of her character 'Veronica' from her film Cocktail. She might not have had worn an exact outfit in the film but somehow it's reminiscent of the character. Rihanna had worn a similar outfit for a recent magazine shoot. Only hers was silver while Deepika chose a gold ensemble.

DP has often been criticized for repeating outfits on occasions or not going that extra mile but this time her sartorial choices are on point.

Have a look for yourself -