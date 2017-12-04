Trending#

Calm down! Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are not splitting!

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar


Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 6:30 IST
 

   
   
   


Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have been best friends and partners for years now. They have given several superhits together, under their banner. Recently, there were murmurs about them having issues and planning to split. It was also reported that Farhan and Ritesh’s long-standing friendship was affected due to his closeness to Shraddha Kapoor. But that isn’t true. A source close to both tells us, “Like all other friends, they have their share of arguments but they’re definitely not parting ways. They’re still thick friends. There’s no truth to all such stories.”

 
 


    
   
