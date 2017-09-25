Buddy-buddy baatein: Sanjay Dutt’s late-night visit to Salman Khan’s house

A lot has been said about the fallout of the two buddies — Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. Just last week, it was reported that Dutt had not invited Salman for a special screening of his ‘comeback’ film Bhoomi. But After Hrs has heard from a reliable source that the two actors are as thick as ever.

Says our source, “The rift between the two actors is just a rumour. The day after the release of his film, Dutt was at Salman’s house. He was there till 4 am with a few other very close friends. They joked, laughed and bantered as they always have. There was no awkwardness. Just because they are not seen in public together doesn’t mean they are not buddies.” The paps didn’t get a wind of Dutt’s last night visit so no pictures surfaced. Previously, too, unbeknownst to the paps, the two had met just a day after Sanju’s release for jail. While they may not show off their fondness for each other, this dosti is still super strong.

It was reported that Dutt was miffed because Salman didn’t go to meet him when he returned home after his incarceration, like everyone in the industry. The source adds, “Salman has never been one for appearances. He wasn’t clicked at any of the dos at Dutt’s residence. He knew that the media was parked outside Dutt’s house and he wasn’t comfortable making a show of his friendship. He and Sanju know what they share. They don’t have to show it to the world.”