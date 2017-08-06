Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' fails to witness a big jump on day 2!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal recorded a decent total on day one of its release. The total collections on Friday were approx Rs 15.25 crore nett. The Imtiaz Ali directed film also became the fourth highest opener of the year till now. While it was expected that the film will see a considerable jump in its collections on Saturday after putting up pretty good numbers on a working Friday, looks like it hasn't really happened after all.

As per a report on Box Office India, JHMS managed to rake in about Rs 14 - 14.25 crore on the second day of its release. The fall in business is about 5% and going by the current trend, it's unlikely that the film will be able to touch the Rs 50 crore mark by the weekend.

The report further suggests that the collections may have dropped further on Saturday as the film has a limited audience. It is expected that the film will continue it's hold around these numbers till the weekend but post that it's difficult to say anything about it's fate during the weekdays. Though, there's a Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday, one can't say for sure if JHMS will witness substantial growth despite the holiday.

Overall, the movie seems to be doing well in urban centres like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR and Bangalore while the collections seem to have dropped in most other places on Saturday. The movie has met with a mixed response from the audience and the critics alike. However, a positive word of mouth may still help in putting up a respectable total by weekend.