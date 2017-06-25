Essel Group 90 years
Box Office: Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' maintains a decent hold at the ticket windows on day 2!

alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 25 Jun 2017-01:35pm , DNA webdesk

The Kabir Khan directorial is a pre Eid release, here's how much it collected on the second day....

Salman Khan's much anticipated film Tubelight hit the theatres this Friday. Since it's a pre Eid release, the numbers of the film have been affected a little.

After raking in about Rs 20. 75 crore on its first day, Tubelight further added around Rs 19.75 crore on the second day of its release. While many expected it to pick up its pace at the ticket windows from Saturday onwards, the decline in its collection figures tells a completely different tale.

In the first two days, Salman Khan's latest release has managed to put up a total figure of about Rs 40.50 crore nett. Now, the number is a fairly good one for a movie in just two days of its release, but since it's a Salman Khan film, one expected it to do much better.

Back in 2014, when Kick release just before Eid, it maneged to get an increse in its collections by 2% on the second day. Whereas in the case of Tubelight, the day two collections show a decline by 5%.

One of the reasons why Tubelight is not able to pull the crowds to the theatres in because of the slow pace of the film. The fact that Salman is playing a character which is in stark contrast to his image also adds to it.

All said and done, one must not forget that the majority of the Muslim population is yet to come post Monday and that may help the film to put up a decent total in the coming days.

Also Read