Box Office: 'Hindi Medium' has a good week while 'Half Girlfriend' does better than expected!

After its one week run, Hindi Medium has emerged as a success. The film collected Rs 25.21 crore at the Box Office and that is a good number when one looks at its Rs 22 crore budget, out of which Rs 15 crore had already been recovered through satellite, music and other rights.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and T-Series, the film is already in the profit zone and the good part is that it is entering the second week with a good count of screens as well (800). That gives the Irrfan Khan starrer an opportunity to further add on the moolah in it's kitty and now head for a total in the vicinity of Rs 50 crore. As a matter of fact it won't be surprising if the film sustains well enough to go beyond that mark as well.

On the other hand Half Girlfriend too has done better than expected. The film did have a good weekend in excess of Rs 30 crore and though this was good enough to place itself on a platform from where sustained collections would have taken it past the safety mark, there was some apprehension since the trending was just decent and reviews quite mixed.

However, audiences in B and C centres did give it a nod of approval that allowed the Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer to hold on to some extent. This was demonstrated in the week one collections of Rs 49.38 crore*, what with around 50% of the weekend collections being added during the weekdays.

The film has seen a decent count of screens in the week two as well and that should allow at least Rs 15 crore to be added before it steps into week three.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources