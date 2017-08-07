Box Office: Here's how much Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' collected in its first weekend!

Though, the Imtiaz Ali film managed to cross the lifetime collections of several recent movies, the first weekend collections still remain low for a Shah Rukh Khan starrer...

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal managed to out up a decent number by the end of the first weekend. JHMS raked in approx Rs 14.75 crore nett on Sunday, as per a report on Box Office India. As of now, JHMS has a total collection of Rs 44 crore approx in the first three days of its release, which seems a fair number, considering the niche content and appeal of the film.

The movie collected approx Rs 15 crore on Friday, 14.25 crore on Saturday and 14.75 crore on Sunday which takes the grand total to Rs 44 crore nett approx. Though the figure has crossed the lifetime collections of several recently released films, the number is still lower for a Shah Rukh Khan starer. While the collections were expected to witness a rise over the weekend, the best day for JHMS in terms of its collections remains the first day which was a working Friday.

Monday, being a holiday due to Raksha Bandhan may prove to be helpful for the film, but post that the collections are expected to drop further, going by the current trend. Overall, the maximum numbers for the film have been gathered from the metros while East Punjab and even West Bengal didn't perform as per the expectations.