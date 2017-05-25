Box Office | 'Half Girlfriend' Vs 'Hindi Medium': Here's how the movies fared in the weekdays!

Hindi Medium is maintaining good collections in its weekdays. Collections right from Monday to Wednesday have been better than opening Friday (Rs 2.81 crore) which means the word of mouth is out and out positive and the film has been accepted well by the audiences. Collections have also stayed in excess of Rs 3 crore since the opening Saturday and this was the case on Wednesday too when Rs 3.10 crore came in.

The overall numbers stand at Rs 22.11 crore which means the film is now set to have the first week of Rs 25 crore. This is good as the film would now get good count of shows in the second week as well.

Half Girlfriend is staying on to be decent with Rs 4.02 crore more coming on Wednesday. The film has held on to a fair extent now right through the week which means it would make profits for all involved. The collections so far are Rs 45.63 crore and though it would fall short of the Rs 50 crore mark in week one, it is purely academic as the little bit of a shortfall should be covered in the second weekend.

Had the hold been even better, the film could well have been looking for a lifetime of Rs 75 crore. However, it would now have to contend with a total in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore. Still, that would be good for Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor since they would have a success in hand.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources