Box Office: 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Hindi Medium' expected to turn around things for Bollywood!

It has been over a couple of months since Badrinath Ki Dulhania released and turned out to be a 100 crore Superhit. Ever since then, not even a single Hindi film has managed to emerge as a clean success. This isn't all as no Bollywood film has crossed the 50 crore mark either. All that has worked is Baahubali 2 and that too is a dubbed version of a Telugu flick.

This is what makes the arrival of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium all the more important. One does hope that these films would bring in some sort of turnaround for the Hindi film industry and there would be audiences to catch these in theatres.

Half Girlfriend comes at the time when Arjun Kapoor has Ki & Ka behind him and Shraddha Kapoor has OK Jaanu and Rock On 2. That evens out things since Ki & Ka was a success while the other two mentioned films were not.

Director Mohit Suri too had an aberration in the form of Hamari Adhuri Kahaani though before that he had delivered a couple of really major successes with Shraddha [Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain], which is a big plus. Hence, one expects the opening numbers to be better than Hamari Adhuri Kahaani [5.10 crore], Aashiqui 2 [5.25 crore] and Ki & Ka [7.30 crore]. The film may just stretch to 10 crore opening day.

On the other hand Hindi Medium depends primarily on word of mouth. The film's lead Irrfan Khan has been the main lead in films like Madaari [2.25 crore], Talvar [2.50 crore], Jazbaa [4.23 crore] and Piku [5.30 crore] in the last few years. As can be seen, the opening day has ranged from 2 crore - 5.50 crore. Except for Piku, each of the remaining films has been a serious affair. Moreover, Piku also boasted of the star presence of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. As for Hindi Medium, Irrfan is leading the film entirely on his shoulders and hence an opening day of 3-4 crore can be expected.