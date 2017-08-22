Essel Group 90 years
Box Office: Ayushmann-Kriti-Rajkummar's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' mints Rs 13.37 crore in 4 days

DNA Web Team | Updated: Tue, 22 Aug 2017-08:35pm IST

The movie has been appreciated by the audience and the critics alike...

After raking in more than Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi has already been declared a hit by trade experts. The film is witnessing good growth with each passing day due to positive word of mouth and the love the film has garnered due to its praiseworthy content.

Bareilly Ki Barfi collected Rs 2.42 crore on Friday, Rs 3.95 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.15 crore on Sunday, minting Rs 1.85 crore on its first Monday. The film's total collection stands out at RS 13.37 crore.

The film has been appreciated by both the audiences and the critics alike.The performances of all the actors in the film has been loved by one and all.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a collaborative effort between director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain. The movie is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

