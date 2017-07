Crazy Hum, the film based on, and shot during the international film award has a lot of actors playing themselves.

Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Lara Dutta. Boman Irani who has just been roped in, like Karan Johar, plays himself in the film.

Says a source, "Boman will begin shooting for the film soon in New York. The film will also have a lot of other cameos but Boman's got a full fledged role."