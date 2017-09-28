Bollywood celebrities list their favourite Lata Mangeshkar songs on her birthday

The mention of evolution of Indian cinema and its biggest legends won’t ever be complete without the name of Lata Mangeshkar. Known as the nightingale of Bollywood, Lata didi mesmerised music lovers with her soothing voice and her impeccable singing for over seven decades. From Madhubala to Madhuri Dixit, from Rekha to Kajol, Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to actresses all generations.

Born to a family of singers musicians, Lata Mangeshkar has sung over a thousand songs in thirty six languages.She started off as an actress in her father’s musical plays but it she was destined to become singer. After her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar’s demise, Lata started singing in movies to help her family financially. She sang her first song, "Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari” in 1942 and the rest as they say is history!

On the occasion of her 88th birthday, like all Lata Mangeshkar fans even we had a tough time picking up her best numbers from her impressive career. So we got B-town celebrities to chose their favourite Lata Mangeshkar songs.

Gulzar, Lyricist and Filmmaker has three favourites from Lata Mangeshkar’s career. Rasik Balmaa (Chori Chori), Aayega Aanewala(Mahal) and Jyoti Kalash Chalke (Bhabhi Ki Chudiyan).

All Jaya Bachchan songs were sung by Lata Mangeshkar but interestingly the actress didn’t pick her own songs when asked about her favourite Lata did track. Jaya Bachchan’s choice: Raina Beeti Jaaye (Amar Prem), Chand Phir Nikla (Paying Guest), Ae Dil-e-nadaan (Razia Sultan), Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala (Satyam Shivam Sundaram) and Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa (Aandhi).

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a long list of favourites. Ae Dilruba (Rustam Sohrab), O Basanti Pawan Pagal (Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai), Bahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika), Dhire Se Aaja Ri Ankhiyan Mein (Albela), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (title song) and Ae dil-e-nadaan (Razia Sultan).

Sharmila Tagore too seems to be a Lata Mangeshkar fan with a long list of her hits on her playlist. Aayega Aane Wala (Mahal), Kuch Dil Ne Kaha (Anupama), Humnein Dekhi Hai Unn Aankhon Ki Mehekti Khushboo (Khamoshi), Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain (Aandhi), Chalo Sajna Jahan Tak Ghata Chale (Mere Humdum Mere Dost).

Yesteryear actress, Raakhee too has a lot of favourites but yet again not the songs Lata didi sang for her. Aaja Re Ab Mera Dil Pukara (Aah), O Basanti Pawan Paagal (Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai), Na Manu Na Manu Re (Ganga Jumna), Naina Barse(Woh Kaun Thi), Piya Tose Naina Lage Re (Guide).

Ayushmann Khurrana is a singer himself and has listed out his three favourites. Baahon Mein Chale Aao(Anamika), Ja Re Ud Ja Re Panchi (Maya), Sawan Ke Jhoole Pade (Jurmana).

Here’s wishing Lata Mangeshkar a very Happy Birthday!