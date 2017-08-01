Birthday Special: 11 Childhood pictures of Taapsee Pannu that are too cute to be missed!

The 'Pink' actress celebrates her birthday today with her close family and friends in Delhi...

Taapsee Pannu is an actress who has reached the height of success that she is on now given owing to her hard work and talent. From being famous down south to being a Bollywood star Taapsee has won over hearts of everyone.

Taapsee started her Bollywood career with Chashme Badoor and is now awaiting her next release- Judwaa 2. With excellent performances in Pink, Baby and Naam Shabana she has made a very strong impact.

Since it’s her birthday today, we take a look at 11 of her ‘aww-inducing’ childhood pictures. Today she looks fit and sexy but way back there was a time when Taapsee was a cute little girl.

Speaking about her birthday plans, after a hectic schedule for Judwaa 2, Taapsee revealed that she has planned to celebrate her birthday with her close family and friends in Delhi. Birthday girl is having a busy year ahead!

Check out the pictures right here: