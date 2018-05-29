Bipasha Basu returns to movies, but not without hubby Karan Singh Grover

It's been two years since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married and the couple has been giving us major couple goals with their monkey love. While 'Dil Mil Gaye' fame actor has a few films in the pipeline, Bipasha has been busy with her brand endorsements. But now the actress is ready to make her comeback to the big screen and her real-life hero is going to give her company on this one too.

According to Mumbai Mirror report, Bipasha will play the lead in the film produced by singer Mika Singh and her hubby has been locked in to play the male lead in the film titled 'Aadat'. Keeping up with their sizzling chemistry, the script is being changed considering the couple's fanbase as well.

Bhushan Patel, who introduced the two on the sets of his 2015 horror film 'Alone', will be directing Bipasha and Karan in this one too. While Bhushan was in London to finalize locations, Vikram Bhatt has penned the story for this film. As per Mumbai Mirror report, Aadat will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in London and is expected to go on floors in June. If rumour mills are to be believed the film is a slice of life story with its share of thriller elements.

While Bipasha Basu was last seen in 'Alone', Karan Singh Grover has '3Dev' with Kunal Roy Kapur and Ravi Dubey and 'Firrkie' with Neil Nitin Mukesh in the pipeline.