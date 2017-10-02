Bigg Boss 11: This time, Salman Khan's chalet is a log house!

Besides the controversial show Bigg Boss and its host, Salman Khan, what has caught the interest of the viewers over the years is the specially-designed chalet for the superstar in Lonavla. And, this time, Salman’s private abode is bigger than last year but has an earthy feel to it. It has been intentionally given an unrefined look while adopting a clean and well-defined contemporary outline. “We have designed the chalet like a log house that you find on a farm or a jungle. Everything is made of wood, there’s even a fireplace there. The ceiling is usually flat, but we’ve raised it a bit to make it look like a roof,” says Omung Kumar, who has designed the chalet.

Huge pictures of Salman have been put up on the stone walls, and they’re all oil paintings. “Salman himself is a painter, so we decided to put up real oil paintings instead of his photos in the hall and the bedroom,” says Omung. There’s also a garden in the front with small seating areas for visitors to drop in and meet the superstar. An outhouse with benches has also been made where the actor relaxes.

Also, a room connecting Salman to the contestants inside the house has been made keeping with the padosi theme this year. It’s a special room from the back attached to the house. A cosy couch is kept in the living room from where Salman can relax and watch the contestants and their whereabouts ‘live’ from the room, which will add a twist to the show.