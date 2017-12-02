Bhumi Pednekar's unique workout regimen to prep for her next REVEALED!

Trending#

In the three films that she’s been a part of, Bhumi Pednekar has essentially played the desi girl. In her next, Bhumi will yet again take up the role of a village girl. The actress has signed Abhishek Chaubey’s next opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, tentatively titled Son Chiraiya

 
The film, which is about life in the Chambal valley in the 1970s, will have Sushant play a bandit whereas Bhumi plays a village girl. Known for her keen sense of detailing and approach to her characters, Bhumi has started training for the film. But this time, it’s an unusual regimen for the actress. Says a source close to her, “Bhumi has chosen dusty suburban fields to swanky gyms as her training ground and her workout regime now includes walking with buckets filled with water on her head under the boiling sun, sweeping and cleaning floors, walking barefoot in dusty fields and lanes, grinding wheat, among other rigorous household chores that rural women in India do.”

 
