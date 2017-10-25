Bhumi Pednekar: No more love stories, please!

Bhumi Pednekar’s three films have done exceedingly well at the box office. But the common thing between all her releases was that they were all love stories. Now, Bhumi is trying to shift gears and move out of that space.

She tells us, “Yes, I want to move out of that whole love story area now. All my films have been love stories so maybe for sometime, I will just stay away from it. That’s a conscious call I have made. Also, people haven’t really seen the modern girl side to me yet. They have seen me in very desi characters so maybe I would like to try something different which I haven’t done till now, as far as my characters are concerned.”

She says she’s busy reading scripts currently. “I have to admit that there’s some pathbreaking stuff being made today. So yeah, there are offers and I am reading a lot of them. Let’s see.”