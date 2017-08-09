'Bhoomi' poster 2: Sanjay Dutt holds Aditi Rao Hydari in a protective hug

After creating a huge buzz with an intense Sanjay Dutt staring at audiences out of the first Bhoomi poster, the second poster of the much awaited film has been released now. This latest poster is one that will tug your heartstrings with a poignant Sanjay holding Aditi Rao Hyadri in a protective hug.

Director Omung Kumar says, "Sanjay and Aditi complement each other in their roles as father and daughter and that bond is quite evident from the poster."

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "Bhoomi is a story about a father daughter relationship and this poster speaks volumes about the film and their relationship. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi have portrayed their characters so well which is evident in this poster look as well."

Producer Sandeep Singh feels the casting could not have been better. He adds, "I dont think there could've been anybody better than Sanjay Dutt ánd Aditi Rao Hydari to play these roles. This image in the poster is Bhoomi the film."

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22, 2017.

Check out the poster right here: