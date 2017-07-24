'Bhoomi' First Look teaser poster: Sanjay Dutt's soaked in blood in his comeback film!

One of the most awaited films of 2017, Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh is all set for its release on September 22. The teaser poster of the film which has been finally unveiled has caught the attention of fans and critics alike. The movie marks Sanjay Dutt's comeback to the silver screens.

The teaser poster has just a part of Sanjay Dutt's side profile with a blood soaked lip. Director Omung Kumar says, “This poster is just a teaser for the audiences. Just wait and watch."

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds,“I’m thrilled to release the poster of our film. Sanjay has left no stone unturned. Whatever the circumstances were, there is no stopping for his dedication towards his craft. We are positive the audience will see Sanjay as never seen before.”

Producer Sandeep Singh says “Baba's fans have been waiting for a very long time and I think they are not going to be disappointed. This poster is just the first tiny step towards unveiling Bhoomi."

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter.

Check out the first look teaser poster of Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi, right here: