Bharat: Salman Khan's welcome tweet for Katrina Kaif sounds more like a matrimony ad

Salman Khan made an official announcement of Katrina Kaif joining 'Bharat' on July 30. "Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif .... Swagat hai aapka Bharat ki zindagi mein," Salman tweeted on Monday evening along with a gorgeous picture of the actress. Doesn't it sound more like a matrimony ad? What's with the shuddh Hindi, Salman? The actor seems to have gotten into the mood of the period drama.

The announcement came just two days after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the project. Zafar, who had already confirmed the news this morning, made it twitter-official by writing, "Katrina kaif plays Bharat’s life line in @Bharat_TheFilm. Looking forward to this 3 collaboration buddy after MBKD and TZH...."

"I am extremely excited to work with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again for Bharat. We have had exciting collaborations in the past and it is very interesting to work with the duo once again. It is very delightful to work with the immensely talented actress yet again," the director said in a statement.

Check out their tweets -

Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif .... Swagat hai aapka #Bharat ki zindagi mein ... pic.twitter.com/XDVyiNCPBI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 30, 2018

Katrina kaif plays Bharat’s life line in @Bharat_TheFilm . Looking forward to this 3 collaboration buddy after MBKD and TZH.... pic.twitter.com/87sMo6bZiF — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 30, 2018

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi among others.