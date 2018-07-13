Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam bond over jalebis

Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, who recently wrapped up a film together, shared a good rapport during the shoot.

Says a crew member, “When they were filming in Mumbai for the last schedule of their social drama, Shraddha discovered that her co-actress has a sweet tooth. Along with her lunch, her mother Shivangi used to also send jalebis, which Shraddha would share with the unit.” When she heard that Yami loves the sweet, the Haider actress started getting some more for her. Adds our source, “Though both are calorie-conscious, they couldn’t resist gorging on the mithaai and bonded over it.”