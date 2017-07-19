'Bareilly Ki Barfi' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rajkummar Rao stun in their role-reversals, Kriti Sanon steals the show!

From the director of Nil Battey Sannata comes a completely opposite and masaledaar entertainer titled Bareilly Ki Barfi. The makers of the film starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkuimmar Rao in the leads, have unveiled its trailer and it looks like a total paisa vasool film.

The trailer begins by Bitti's (Kriti) mom reading out a letter which informs her that her daughter has taken the Rs 2000 note (that was hidden in her blouse) and left the house. We are then introduced to Bitti, who's brought up in Bareilly, a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Her father has a mithai ki dukaan and probably that's why the trailer is full of so much sweetness. You'll be left smiling from ear-to-ear on watching the trailer

Bitti is a Bareilly ki ladki who does break dance and watches English movies. She's looking for Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar) the writer of a Hindi novel titled Bareilly Ki Barfi, since she feels he's the only one who would understand her, while her family is worried why she's getting rejected by all the suitors for marriage.

Enter Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann), owner of a printing press who knows the author and wants to win over Bitti by hook or crook. He convinces Pritam to make a bad impression on Bitti so that he (Ayushmann) can swoop in and win her on his side. But all hell breaks loose when Pritam, despite his role-reversal, manages to impress Bitti. Who will eventually get Bitti's love, to find that out, we'll have to watch the film on August 18.

Now, going by the trailer, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari once again manages to impress us by the in-depth research that she's done to bring her characters alive. Much like her first film (Nil Battey Sannata) she manages to recreate the subtle nuances, peculiar to small towns in UP, very effectively on screen. She takes you inside the world that she's created for her characters set against the backdrop of UP. From the UP wala accent to the mannerisms and habits, she has managed to check most of the boxes right.

It's so refreshing to see Ayushmann portraying a role having shades of grey, (or as Ayushmann himself puts it, a kamina) which is in stark contrast to his real life personality. Rajkummar Rao on the other hand has a complete role-reversal as he goes on from being a helper at a saree shop, to the tough mawali kinda guy. But if there's somebody who steals the show, it's hands down Kriti Sanon with her thumkaas and on point dance moves. We're looking forward to see her in a full on desi masaledaar role, something that she's not done before in her career.

With an interesting plot, coupled with amazing characters, Bareilly Ki Barfi promises to satiate your taste buds.

So without much ado, watch Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer right here: