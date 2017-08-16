'Bandook Meri Laila': Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez turn up the heat while playing with guns

The much anticipated track from Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman is out. The song Bandook Meri Laila oozes tonnes of sex appeal and action, setting the screens on fire.

Though Sidharth Malhotra makes his rapping debut with the song, it is Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show by taking the hotness quotient of the video a notch higher. The song isn't as great on listening and we can't say if it's going to stay with the listeners for long but we're sure that the video of the song is definitely going to be a hit. The audience may take sometime to catch up the song.

Bandook Meri Laila has been the most awaited number from the film, ever since the signature line was heard in the trailer. It's not a typical party number but does have catchy beats. Crooned by Ash King, Jigar Saraiya, Raftaar with the rap by Sid, the song has been penned by VAYU and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the song right here and let us know what you think of it: