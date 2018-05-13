B-Town moms who’ve set parenting goals

Being a mother isn’t an easy task. From giving tender loving care to her kids to taking care of all their needs while shouldering responsibilities on the personal as well as the professional front, a mom has to do all this and much more. Several multifaceted B-Town ladies have skilfully struck a balance between home and work life. They have not only faced the cameras after motherhood and continued to do work that satisfies their creative urges but also ensured that they are hands-on mommies to their children. While some like Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a brief hiatus before returning to work, others including Kareena Kapoor Khan worked through their pregnancy. Here are the leading ladies, who are role models to many.

TWINKLE KHANNA

Twinkle Khanna is a pro at juggling various responsibilities at the same time. Not only is she an interior designer and mother of two, her razor-sharp wit has ensured her a place in the world of literature. Her easy relationship with her kids, who belong to different age groups (Aarav is 15 and Nitara is five) often reflects in her writing. She writes about the potshots her son takes at her and her daughter’s unique personality. A columnist and published author with two books to her credit, it looked like Twinkle had her hands full. But she decided to turn producer and made the socially-relevant Pad Man with hubby Akshay Kumar.

KAJOL

Kajol has always received a lot of accolades for her acting prowess. But people close to her also swear by her parenting skills. Like Twinkle, her kids (Nysa and Yug), too, belong to different age groups, but Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn have their parenting fundas in place. In a recent interview, the actress said, “The one golden rule that I have in my house is — ‘As Momma says’. What I say is written in stone and there are no explanations thereafter. I’m proud of the fact that my children listen to 70 per cent of the things that I say. The other 30 per cent is open to fights and compromises, but we deal with it. I think it’s a good ratio.”

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena loves her job as much as playing mom to Taimur. The actress showed that being a mother doesn’t mean slowing down your career. Within a few months of giving birth to the tiny tot, she was back in front of the cameras. And while her work schedule, with brand endorsements, movie commitments and other frills, continues to be packed, she spends quality time with her son Taimur. Pretty chilled out about the attention that her kid gets, she doesn’t bother to give in to the hype. Speaking about husband Saif Ali Khan and their styles of parenting, she had said, “Saif is quite English in his approach. I’m quite the Punjabi — I’m always cuddling my son. Saif has to tell me off for squeezing him till he can barely breathe! But he’s only one and I want to enjoy this as much as I can. It’s important for us to create a happy atmosphere in which Taimur can thrive. Obviously, as a working mum, I want to make sure we raise a happy and an independent child.”

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Aishwarya took a five-year-long break after she and husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. However, the actress continued with her brand endorsements and various other commitments like her appearances at Cannes. She took her daughter with her whenever possible, making sure that they weren’t apart for long time spans. Now, Ash is back to facing the cameras. She has often said that she tries to give her daughter as much of a normal childhood as possible. In fact, she even refers to her filming locations as an office because she wants Aaradhya to understand that she’s a working mom, who goes to an office like other women do.

MADHURI DIXIT-NENE

From being Bollywood’s top actress to being a housewife, Madhuri made the transition pretty smoothly when she married husband Sriram Nene. After spending a few quiet years of being a wife and, then, mother to Arin and Ryan, the actress returned to Mumbai. While her kids are aware of their mother’s profession and popularity, they don’t make much of a fuss about it. “They take me lightly because, at home, I am just like any other mother,” she had said in an interview.