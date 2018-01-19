B-Town hails Padmaavat’s all-India release verdict

On January 17, After Hrs had preempted that either the Supreme Court will issue orders revoking the ban on Padmaavat or the decision may come from the governments themselves to lift it. With the state governments not doing the needful, the makers approached the apex court, which in turn paved the way for the movie’s all-India release.

The makers surely must have heaved a sigh of relief now that the SC has set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmaavat. SC has also restrained other states from issuing similar notifications and orders prohibiting screening of the film. It has ordered all states to ensure that public law and order situation is maintained during the screening of the film across the country.

Though the three lead actors of the period drama — Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor — hadn’t reacted to the judgment at the time of going to print, B-Towners took to Twitter to praise the ruling.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Best news of the day which restores faith in our democracy: Supreme Court suspends ban imposed by four states on #Padmaavat, restrains other states from issuing similar orders.”

Trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted, “The SC judgment in Padmaavat case is such a tight slap on the faces of the state governments, which had banned the film. Red letter day and historic judgment for not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali but for the film industry and lovers of cinema all over!” Looks like the film will now get a royal welcome at the box office.

With inputs from PTI