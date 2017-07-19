Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his dialect in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and the perks of a doing a multi-starrer!

The trailer of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is out and here's what the actor has to say on working with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao...

After Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to enthral his fans in a never-before-seen avatar in his upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi. At an informal event for the trailer launch of the film, Ayushmann seemed visibly excited to play a 'bully' in his career for the first time.

The actor, can be seen speaking in the dialect of a local guy from UP and nailing it completely. Speaking about the same while interacting with the mediapersons, Ayushmann said, "I think Hindi meri bachpan se hi achchi thi (chuckles)" adding that it's completely different from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, "India mein had 10 km mein language change hoti hai, leheja change hota hai to ismein bhi apko kaafi alag leheja nazar aayega. Dum Laga Ke Haisha se kaafi alag hai." (In India the language changes after every 10 kms, the dialect changes, so in this film too you'll see a different dialect. It's completely different from Dum Laga Ke Haisha.)

Ayushmann shares the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the film. The actor was all praises for Kriti at the event. He said, "I think Kriti is a revelation in this film because she's never a film like this before. This is her first desi film. She's only done urban films till now."

The actor considers Dum Laga Ke Haisha as his first desi film. He shared that the two films are different in terms of their treatment and narrative. "Dum La Ke Haisha was more on the parallel side and Bareilly Ki Barfi is more desi and on the commercial side."

While one would be wary of doing a multi starrer film, Ayushmann has no such qualms. In fact, he enjoys shooting with more people on the sets. "Bohot maza aata hai. Jab bohot saare kirdaar hote hain toh apko stress kam hota hai. Apko chhutti zyada milti hai. They tell you 'Apka shot aaj nahi, kal hai.' Toh mazaa aata hai. Apko ek achha balance maintain karna zaruri hota hai. Acting becomes more about reactions on set, Toh jitne achhe actors hote hain saath mein utna achha reaction aata hai." (I enjoy shooting with more people. When there are more characters in a film then you have less stress. you get more free days. They tell you that your shot isn't today but tomorrow. You get to maintain a balance which is important. When you have more characters in a film, acting becomes more about your reactions. So if the actors are good, your reactions are even better."