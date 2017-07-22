Ayushman Khurrana-Kriti Sanon-Rajkummar Rao's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' trailer is winning hearts!

The trailer of 'Bareilly ki Barfi' was released recently and has taken everyone by storm since then. The refreshing storyline was welcomed with open arms by not only the audience but also the film Industry.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is director Ashwiny Iyer's second directorial venture, Nil Battey Sannatey being the first. The director has been receiving accolades for her film by the look of its trailer.

The dignitaries from the film world have been extending their support and praising the artwork put forth by the team. Bollywood's ace film makers have given a thumbs up to the trailer praising the slice of life film.

Directors like Karan Johar, Anand L Rai, Sabbir Khan, Meghna Gulzar, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta amongst others appreciated the trailer as they wished the film good luck.

Karan Johar expressed his views on the trailer saying, "http://bit.ly/BareillyKiBarfiTrailer … such a fun trailer and lovely to watch!All the best @JungleePictures @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon #BRfilms"

He also congratulated the director Ashwiny Iyer for her venture, "Congratulations on a warm and wonderful beginning...."

Anand L Rai also appreciated the trailer saying, "All these sweet people come together to make the sweet and delicious barfi.@ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon @Ashwinyiyer JALDI AAO"

Meghna Gulzar expressed, "Lipsmacking.. What a zany world! Cannot wait to taste it! @JungleePictures @Ashwinyiyer @RajkummarRao @kritisanon @ayushmannk #BRfilms"

Nikkhil Advani took to Twitter saying, "Congrats @Ashwinyiyer such wonderful control on all aspects. It looks refreshing and so much fun. https://youtu.be/Ds2JXPKZB6s #BareillykiBarfi"

Hansal Mehta too appreciated the trailer saying, "What fun! Saajan with loads of smiles... @Ashwinyiyer @RajkummarRao @ayushmannk @kritisanon."

Kriti essays the character of a bold and rebellious Bitti, who break dances and watches English films. Ayushmann as Chirag is head over heels for Bitti and reflects the typical lovestruck small town guy. Rajkumar Rao dons two avatars one as a timid saree seller and the other as the funny mawali.

The slice of life film presents a quirky love triangle wherein Bitti aka Kriti is in the search for her groom, while Chirag aka Ayushmann and Pritam aka Rajkumar are seen competing for her love. Set in the backdrop of a small town Bareilly, the trailer is refreshing and delightful in its approach.

The film brings together an ensemble cast with Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana teaming up for the first time on screen.

Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra's BR Studio in association with Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is scheduled to release on August 18, 2017.