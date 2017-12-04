Aww-dorable! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and beti Aaradhya twinning in red at a wedding, see pics

Mother-daughter duo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya win our hearts wherever they go. Recently the awesome twosome attended a wedding in Mangalore where both of them were seen twinning in red and gold outfit. The occasion was Ash's cousin Pranjwal's wedding and she matched upto our expectations looking gorgeous in red.

Stuck by her mommy's side even when her star mother was getting pictures clicked with fans, Aaradhya wore a similar red and gold ensemble and their pictures together. Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai also accompanied her to Prajwal’s wedding who is the son of her uncle Uday Kumar Shetty.

Even at Aaradhya's birthday bash in November, the mother-daughter duo were dressed in matching outfits. Aww-dorable isn't it!