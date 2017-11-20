Aww-dorable! AbRam thinks Amitabh Bachchan is Shah Rukh Khan's 'papa'

Bachchans' grand birthday party for Aaradhya bought Bollywood cuteness under one roof. Even Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam attended the party thrown by Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for their darling daughter. Amitabh Bachchan had a great time bonding with the kids and he even shared a sneak peak into the happy moments with his fans.

Big B took to Twitter to share inside pic from the birthday party, where AbRam is seen buying cotton candies in Amitabh and daddy Shah Rukh’s presence. Here’s how Big B described the moment, “And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

We can't get over the picture as not just the little munchkin looks excited, even the adults are kicked about revisiting their childhood with them all over again. No wonder Bachchans-Khans are close are so close to each other that AbRam even thinks that Amitabh Bachchan is SRK's father. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked Big B for the good times and wrote, " This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks you r my 'papa' when he sees you on TV."

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

Aww-dorable! Isn't it.