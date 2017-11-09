As Deepika Padukone completes a decade in Bollywood, 5 things that you should know about her

In the last 10 years, Deepika Padukone has become a name to be reckoned with an unparalleled stardom and everything going for her today. She is Asia's sexiest woman and also the highest paid actress currently. As people celebrate her superstardom today, we bring to you 5 facts that you should know about your superstar, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika openly spoke about her relationship and her break-up

She is one of the few actresses who's lived life on her own terms. Not every celebrity spoke so openly about their relationship, but Deepika was the one to come out & speak. Though the relationship went kaput, Deepika didn't shy away from talking about it and carried the heartbreak with grace getting no negative energies into her life. Like every other girl Deepika was unapologetic and open about it even after things didn't work between them.

Deepika opened up about depression and put it on the map of India

Depression as a subject is considered a taboo is our country and with a celebrity like Deepika to come out and speak about it was certainly uncommon. But not only did she create awareness but also opened her foundation Live, Love, Laugh for people to come forward & take help. Deepika didn’t shy away or thought of the repercussion it could have on her image. She became the perfect example for people to embrace & treat mental illness

Deepika visited Bangalore amidst Padmavati to help her parents shift

In innumerable Interviews, Deepika has mentioned how she's still the same with her family & friends and they have kept her grounded which she completely enjoys. We have even heard she took time out of her busy Padmavati schedule and flew to Bangalore to become a helping hand to her parents when they recently shifted to a newer place. Deepika has surely given every parent daughter goals when it comes to shouldering responsibilities.

Deepika handles her own bank accounts and paperwork

We all know, Deepika is a girl with intelligence & wit and has been working since the age of 17. She also has been independent ever since she's shifted base to the city of dreams, Mumbai. She loves organizing and handling her bank statements & accounts & sits with her CA to get a detailed understanding of everything. She's very particular & prompt when it comes to her pending paper works & is swift is completing all with thorough understanding

Deepika at regular intervals lets her hair down & spends time with her childhood friends

Deepika makes sure once in awhile she lets her hair down with her girlfriends. She's said to believe in having the perfect work-life balance & proves us the same by going out & partying with her girl gang once in awhile. Like all of us, Dippy too has her girl gang back home in Bangalore & even after all these years she makes sure to be in touch with them & keep the bond intact undeterred by all the fame & power.