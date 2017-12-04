Trending#

Arjun Rampal-Sonu Sood to team up again post 'Paltan'?

Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood


There’s a new friendship brewing in B-Town between Arjun Rampal and Sonu Sood. The two, who met while shooting for Paltan in Ladakh and spent nearly 50-days together at the picturesque locale, seem to have hit it off.

 
Now there is talk of them doing another film together. Not too many details are known about the new film, except that Sonu gave Arjun a brief narration and that the latter has expressed an interest.  

 
A source says, “The two actors met at Arjun’s office in Khar on Friday evening. And while the meeting was a casual one, they did bring up the subject of their next film outing.” Arjun and Sonu will perhaps continue their chat on their new script in Ladakh because they are expected to be there between December 5 and 10, for a song schedule of their war drama. Only time will tell if their camaraderie extends itself to yet another film outing or not.

 
 


    
   
