Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia had been living in seperate houses since three months?

We all woke up to the unpleasant news of Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia's seperation on the morning of May 28. The couple, who are parents to two gorgeous girls - Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13), amicably decided to end their 20-year long marriage and released a joint official statament on the same.

The news came as a huge shock to all of us as Arjun and Mehr made quite a stunning couple. They have always spoken very highly of each other and none of us had seen this coming. But, if a latest SpotBoye report is to be believed, then it was not a decision that was taken in haste. Arjun and Mehr had been living seperately since the last three months. It was Arjun who moved out while Mehr and their two daughters stayed back in their Bandra flat.

People are now discussing in hushed whispers that the couple could never get back to being normal after 2014 when Arjun got famously linked with Sussanne Khan, who was then Hrithik Roshan's wife.

Arjun was recently spotted with Preity Zinta as the old buddies caught up for dinner, after Preity's post (about her actor-friends not meeting her often) went viral. While Preity's happiness was evident, Arjun looked quite gloomy. Who could have told then, that he was going through all this.