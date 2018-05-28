Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia end their 20-year-old marriage

The rumours about the split of Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, putting all speculations to rest, the couple has released a statement informing the world of their separation.

The couple was married for 20 years and shares two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13.

In the joint statement 45, and Mehr, 47, stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways. The couple added, "After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. "

They further added, "We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey. Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost. We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end but love lives on. We won’t be commenting on this any further."

On the work front, the 'Raajneeti' actor will be next seen in Shailesh Verma's 'Nastik' and JP Dutta's 'Paltan'